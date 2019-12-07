The Nutcracker comes to Pigeon Forge

It’s a Sevier County tradition and the young dancers are getting ready for a big show next week!

The Nutcracker Ballet rehearsals are underway at Country Tonite in Pigeon Forge this weekend! It’s next weekend that the show is on!

The Elizabeth William’s School of Dance has done this performance for the students for the past 16 years and the cast is very excited to bring it to you all once again. Many people have come year after year to see the holiday performance.

“This is our 16th year actually, it’s a really big tradition in Sevier County and everyone loves doing it and we love to see you there next Friday morning, next Friday night or Saturday,” said Caroline Bean, who’s been dancing in the show since she was five.

This is at the Country Tonite Theater with a show for the school kids at 9:30 in the morning, Friday night at 7 or again Saturday at 2.