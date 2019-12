Four actors from "The Office" will be coming to Knoxville next year.

The Knoxville Fanboy Expo is welcoming Kate Flannery (Meredith), Oscar Nunez (Oscar), Leslie David Baker (Stanley) and Creed Bratton (Creed) from "The Office" to the expo in July.

Other celebrities that are scheduled to make an appearance at the expo are John Cusack and Levar Burton.

For more information, including how to get tickets, go here.

