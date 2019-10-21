The Orionid meteor shower will peak early this week

You'll want to look up at the sky Monday night. Scientists say you're in for a dazzling show.

The Orionid meteor shower will peak on Monday and Tuesday.

The Orionids appear every year between Oct. 2 and Nov. 7, according to the American Meteor Society.

The peak happens when the Earth passes through debris left by Halley's Comet. Halley's comet was last seen in 1986 and will reappear in 2061. The comet appears every 76 years, according to NASA.

The meteors radiate from the Orion constellation, however, astronomers say you shouldn't look in the direction of the constellation to see the meteors because they have short trails and will be hard to spot.

The meteor shower will peak overnight on Oct. 21 and 22. The best time to view the show will be a brief period between the setting of the moon and the beginning of morning twilight. You can look online to see when the shower peaks in your area.

Astronomers said Orionids are hard to spot because they are so fast. They come into our atmosphere at 41 miles per second and vaporize 60 miles above the Earth's surface.

The meteors are not considered a threat to Earth because many are only the size of a grain of sand, but they leave a gas trail that can stretch out for seconds after the meteor is gone.

