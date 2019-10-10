Why are painted pianos popping up in downtown Knoxville?

Wondering why some pianos have been installed in Market Square in downtown Knoxville?

Source: WVLT News

The Piano Project of Knoxville placed pianos that are "painted and playable" in the city.

The project was founded by jazz pianist Brian Clay. Clay presented the first three decorated pianos.

The launch party included Clay, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance, Dogwood Arts, the City of Knoxville Public Arts Committee and Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero.

There are just three now, but they hope to install more in the city.

