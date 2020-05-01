The Price is Right Knoxville live show rescheduled

The Price is Right Live show originally scheduled at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Aug. 8, 2020 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Knoxville Civic Auditorium announced on Friday that the live show has been rescheduled until Jan. 26, 2021.

Due to circumstances outside of our control, we regret to inform you that The Price is Right Live scheduled for 8/8/2020 has been postponed until 1/26/2021. Hang on to your tickets, all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date! pic.twitter.com/kv3tWg2bNB — Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Coliseum (@theKCAC) May 1, 2020

Knoxville Civic Auditorium says all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

