The Price is Right Knoxville live show rescheduled

The Price is Right live show rescheduled to Jan. 2021 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium / Source: (Knoxville Civic Auditorium)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Price is Right Live show originally scheduled at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on Aug. 8, 2020 has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Knoxville Civic Auditorium announced on Friday that the live show has been rescheduled until Jan. 26, 2021.

Knoxville Civic Auditorium says all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

