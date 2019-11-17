'The Real Housewives' franchise is heading to a new city

The Real Housewives is heading west -- again.

The Real Housewives franchise has added another location to the hit television series.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was announced as the newest addition by Andy Cohen during his panel at BravoCon Saturday.

“You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe,” said Cohen, who serves as executive producer of the franchise. “It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”

The cast of the show has not been announced but Cohen said the show will premiere on Bravo in 2020.

