The Salvation Army and Knoxville Ice Bears team up for Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army announced they will officially kick-off its Red Kettle campaign at the Knoxville Ice Bears hockey game on Friday, Nov. 8.

The Ice Bears will play against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:35 p.m. in the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

The Ice Bears' "Chilly Bear" will be joined by Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and The Salvation Army of Knoxville's Area Commanders Major Sarah Nelson and Captain Dan Nelson as the first to ring The Salvation Army's bells.

The group will ring the iconic red bells during the Ice Bears' ceremonial puck drop.

“This is the first year that we have partnered with the Ice Bears for our Red Kettle Campaign kickoff,” The Salvation Army of Knoxville's Grant and Volunteer Coordinator, April Keeton said. “We are excited for the opportunity to share our kickoff with the fantastic team of passionate Ice Bears fans and share with them all the great things The Salvation Army does in our community during the holiday season and beyond. Everyone can be part of our Red Kettle Campaign by volunteering to ring bells at any one of the various locations The Salvation Army will have throughout Knoxville.”

The Salvation Army of Knoxville's Disaster Relief Canteen will be outside the Knoxville Civic Coliseum before the game to serve donuts. A table will be set up inside the Coliseum where people can sign up to become a volunteer bell ringer at Red Kettle locations.

Doors open for the Ice Bears' game at 6:10 p.m. for season ticket holders and 6:30 p.m. for general admission ticket holders.

Tickets start at $9 dollars and are available online.

