The Spur closed due to rockslide

The spur northbound (US441) from Gatlinburg to Pigeon Forge closed early Tuesday morning due to a rockslide.

Mark Nagi of TDOT tweeted a photo of the slide near Westgate Resort.

According to TDOT, drivers should use Little Smoky Road to Beech Branch Road as a detour.

State Route 73 near Hembree Hollow Road in Blount County was down to one lane due to a mudslide as of 8:15 Monday night. Crews estimate it will be cleared by noon on Tuesday.

