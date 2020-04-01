Cookeville native releases new single "Tennessee Strong"

Country music singer and winner of "The Voice" Jake Hoot released a new song on April 1st called "Tennessee Strong."

Hoot wrote the song about the deadly tornadoes that tore through his hometown of Cookville and Nashville.

Hoot says the day after the storm people commenting #CookevilleStrong, #NashvilleStrong, #LebanonStrong, and wanted to make a song about all of them.

He says he used to live near the hardest hit area in Cookeville.

"I had a house that was just right around the corner from where everything hit," said Hoot.

All of the proceeds from the downloads and streams of the song will go towards the official Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund

"To go out there and see the devastation and how close it was and to hear stories from people friends and family they lost their homes they lost family members its just heartbreaking. I can't drive out there without breaking down crying," said Hoot.

