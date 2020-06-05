'The Voice' contestant Sara Collins kicks off summer concert series

Extra space for lawn chairs is planned to help concertgoers practice social distancing during the 2020 edition of the Dumplin Valley Farm Concert Series. The series kicks off June 20 with "The Voice" contestant Sara Collins performing. The band GRITS will also perform with special guests Alan Palmieri, Eddie Blackwell and Doreen Novotny.

The outdoor concerts are in a relaxed, outdoor country setting with Bays Mountain as a backdrop. The audience is permitted to bring chairs and coolers. The Ugly Food Truck will offer fresh food prepared on site.

The 2020 series includes:

July 18: Classic Country Night with Pop Seals & Tumble Weed

August 15: Lost Creek Band Bluegrass & Americana

September 19: Southern Jam - GRITS, Shady Sadie, Hillbilly Bonez

Concerts are at 549 East Dumplin Valley Road in Jefferson City. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

