The Will Graham Celebration coming to Knoxville

Will Graham, the grandson of Christian evangelist Billy Graham is bringing his "Celebration" event to Knoxville.

The event on May 1 is celebrating the 50 year anniversary since Billy Graham held a crusade inside Neyland Stadium.

According to the Billy Graham website, "A Festival or Celebration is built upon the principles and experience of Billy Graham Crusades. From the earliest days of preparation to post-festival follow-up, it follows the God-blessed pattern developed over the years by Billy Graham and his team. A Franklin Graham Festival isn’t just in the community for a few days and then gone. It’s a Spirit-led process that begins months, even years, before, through the efforts of people like you, and it continues to affect and shape lives for years afterward—and for eternity!"

The event is free and open to the public.

