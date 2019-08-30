‘The absolute worst I’ve ever seen’: Two men accused in case involving children and satanic rituals, bestiality

Two men are under arrest on child rape and porn charges as police race to identify children they suspect are being victimized in pornographic pictures posted online.

William Bustillos III (left) and Joseph Suder (right) (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Clermont County Sheriff's Office)

Lockland police describe the case as the worst they’ve ever seen. They say they found the pornographic images, including child bestiality, on the suspects’ phones during rape investigations in Clermont and Hamilton counties.

William Bustillos III, 25, is accused of raping a boy last year who was 5-years-old at the time, according to Lockland police who seized his phone and laptop as evidence.

He is held at the Hamilton County Jail in lieu of $3 million bond.

Bustillos was arrested Wednesday on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, court records show.

Lockland police said they received a tip on the case from Milford police, who gave them hundreds of pornographic images of children from the cellphone of a man Milford police arrested earlier this month, Joseph Lee Suder.

Suder, 36, is charged with raping a 7-year-old child and taking sexually explicit pictures of the victim and two other children, 5 and 8 at Oakwood Apartments on Brooklyn Avenue, Milford police said in a news release Thursday.

Milford arrested Suder, 36, one of Bustillos’ friends, on August 16, Milford police said.

Last week, Suder was indicted on one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition and remains at the Clermont County Jail.

He faces life in prison without parole because the victim is under the age of 10 and more charges are likely, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bustillos “confessed in a recorded interview to photographing the minor, aged 5, for sexual gratification," his arrest slip states.

The offense is alleged to have occurred Dec. 1, 2018, at Bustillos’ apartment on Williams Street in Lockland.

Lockland police tell us Suder supplied the boy to Bustillos.

Police wrote in his arrest report he “confessed to raping the victim" and was "found to be in possession of child pornography and bestiality involving victims under the age of 5.”

In addition to his confession, Bustillos also was charged based on “evidence recovered," an affidavit shows.

Bustillos surrendered to Lockland police outside his apartment Wednesday after they contacted him and searched his apartment.

Lockland police said the FBI reached out to them Thursday morning.

They said they want them to join the case to pursue federal charges, which would increase penalties upon conviction.

We also contacted the FBI about this case.

“As a matter of policy, we cannot confirm or deny the existence of a potential investigation," said Todd Lindgren, spokesman for the Cincinnati office of the FBI.

The children are now with family, and children’s services is investigating, according to Lockland police.

Bustillos indicated in an interview with police Wednesday he was sharing the pornography with others in the Cincinnati area, according to Lockland Police Sgt. Chris Lind.

“I’ve seen bad before but this was the absolute worst I’ve ever seen. I hardly slept last night because of it,” Lind said.

"His apartment was basically set up as a sex room. His bedroom included a bed with nets to mount cameras to record sex acts and a little satanic ritual set up with cameras satanic totems. He had dildos in the showers and these pictures of these kids in the shower with the dildos.

“He said he was molested growing up and said, ‘That’s why I’m like this,’ and so I said, ‘You were molested growing up so now you are molesting the next generation?’ He said, ‘Yes, I guess I am.” I said, ‘So I guess you don’t care what happens to these kids?' He said, ‘Yes, I guess I don’t care.'

“He couldn’t deny the pictures. We found them on his phone. We seized his laptop and he said there was going to be more photos on the laptop. We got several hundred photos from Milford (police)."

Milford police turned Suder’s phone over to Cincinnati police to get into it and retrieve the photos on it, Lind said.

Between all of the photos recovered from both men’s phones, police are not sure how many victims may be out there.

“There’s dozens of pictures that were recovered but it’s very hard to identify them. Some are from foreign countries. It’s going to be hard to identify them but we are hoping the FBI will help us with that.”

Police say Bustillo has no major criminal background, is a high school dropout and works at Securitas as a security guard.

WXIX spoke with a forensic psychologist who said what we are dealing with here is a sadistic sociopath:

A relative of the children who requested to not be named tells WXIX, “This is just the beginning.”

“It’s going to get worse. When William admitted to the fact that he was also sending pictures out to people, that’s another reason why they are bringing in the FBI. They are sex trafficking the photos and they are on a website and they can’t shut it down.”

The relative said police have taken into evidence photos and videos of the alleges rapes and Suder was sending pictures of the children to people for money.

“They have four photo albums full of pictures of (the) kids and four albums who they don’t know who these kids are just from (Suder’s) phone.”

The relative said the children are “terrified,” have been undergoing counseling and were in school Wednesday.

“They’re kids. They don’t know what to do. They are so busy looking over their shoulder they can’t focus. I hope they get justice."

The relative said the alleged abuse came to light when one of the children began to act out violently and then told another relative what happened.

She had repeatedly tried to coax the boy into talking about what was upsetting him.

As soon as the family knew, they went to Milford police, the relative said.

He said the boy has said he wants to speak out about what happened now to protect the other child Bustillos is accused of raping.

