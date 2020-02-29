The big crunch: For 2020 Dems, March is key in delegate race

Democratic presidential candidates are facing a key month.

Saturday's primary in South Carolina is an amuse-bouche for Super Tuesday. (Source: CNN)

Nearly two-thirds of the party’s national delegates are up for grabs in a 30-day time period starting with Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

The biggest prizes come on Tuesday, when voters go to the polls in 14 states and American Samoa.

If one candidate can emerge from Super Tuesday with a significant lead in the delegate count, it would be very difficult for anyone to catch up.

If that same candidate racks up big victories the following two weeks, the race would be all but over.

