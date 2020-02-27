Severe Weather Awareness Week: The importance of social media

Social media has its pros and cons, but one big positive is the amount of information that can quickly be relayed to everyone that needs to know, especially during severe weather events.

When it comes to social media, you're able to quickly and easily share important information with meteorologists. The WVLT Weather team and the National Weather Service (NWS) want to know what you're seeing.

If you see storm damage, this is important for WVLT to relay to viewers in your area, and the NWS to keep track of how the weather is impacting our area. If you see flooding, we are all relaying this to viewers and clean-up crews.

Now, watch your sources when it comes to weather forecast, and be sure it's coming from a legitimate account like WVLT or one of our meteorologists. There is a lot of misinformation out there with bloggers and folks sharing dated weather-data.

