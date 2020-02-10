The right way is the left way for Tennessee basketball

In the movie Rocky, lead character Rocky Balboa explained the origin of the 'Southpaw" in his sport. While it's unusual to encounter a left handed boxer, what's even more unusual are the number of left handed players on Tennessee's 2019/20 basketball roster.

There are seven -- count them -- seven left handed players on this team; Devonte Gaines, Josiah James, Jalen Johnson, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi and Victor Bailey Jr.

How rare is that? Well to put it in perspective, studies suggest that 90% of the world population is right-handed. So yes, left-handedness is far less common than right-handedness, again, unless you’re talking Tennessee basketball:

History has known some famous left-handers;

Ben Franklin, Michaelangelo , Leonardo da Vinci and how about basketball legends Bill Russell and David Robinson. Now while those facts are true, there are several myths about lefties, myths we put to the test with the UT southpaws.

There are myths like left handed college graduates go on to become 26% richer than right handed students. Another myth suggests that left handed players have an advantage over their right handed counterparts on the court. Also, is it true that lefties often use their right hand to perform other tasks?

One things for certain, the UT coaching staff is banking on its left handed heavy roster bringing home the right results in the years to come. Click on the attached story to hear how these Tennessee players responded to these so called myths.

