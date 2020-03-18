The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

(AP) - Looking for things to do? Here is a list of the top apps in the App Store.
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
6. TouchRetouch, ADVA Soft GmbH
7 . Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8, FlickType Keyboard, Kpaw, LLC
9 . HotSchedules, HotSchedules
10. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. Spiral Roll, Voodoo
2. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
3. Ultimate Disc, SUPERSONICS STUDIOS LTD
4. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
5. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC
6 . Sort It 3D, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
7. Google, , Google LLC
8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
9 . Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10. PicsArt Photo Editor + Collage, PicsArt, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2 . Minecraft, Mojang
3 . GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
4. Notability, Ginger Labs
5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio
6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
8. XtraMath, XtraMath
9. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.
10. Duet Display, Duet, Inc.
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom
2. Spiral Roll, Voodoo
3 . Perfect Cream, Playgendary Limited
4. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Unico Studio LLC
5. Disney+ , Disney
6. Date The Girl, 3D Gamejam Co.
7. Trivia.io, 8SEC
8. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.
9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
10, Ultimate Disc, SUPERSONICS STUDIOS LTD
