The uncertainty of high school athletics

Like all of us, athletes have been living in limbo the past couple months and that includes high school athletes, who are learning some important life lessons.

”For anybody to say, 'yeah, I know what you're going through', no, we don't! Nobody that's been in the profession has not been through this right here today," says Jody Wright.

Wright is Fulton's Athletics Director and long time basketball coach. The Greater Knoxville Sports HOF inductee is also a TSSAA Board of Control member. WVLT News asked him about the group's decision to keep activities shut down through the upcoming summer months. His response, ”When the governor basically closed schools, he basically closed athletics. The governor, CDC, those were the driving forces in that policy."

As MLB, The NBA and the NHL decide how to navigate through their current seasons, an article in the Business Journal says the NFL may not kick off theirs until October, a decision if followed through with, could most certainly have a domino effect on the start of both college and high school football.

”This past week, have I had those thoughts, yes. What's it gonna look like, do we have to back the season up? The TSSAA is gonna stay with the sports calendar, but the governor will dictate a lot of that with his phase one, phase two openings. Once those restrictions are lifted, each individual school district will decide how they do it. Hopefully, there'll be some normalcy this fall, Lord knows we need that," said Wright.

Coach Wright says life lessons come in so many ways and that staying positive is what will help these young athletes come out stronger on the other side. He adds that an update on summer and fall activity could come in July when the TSSAA Board of Control is set to meet again.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.