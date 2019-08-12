'The weirdest thing’: Dozens of old TV sets found on lawns

At least 60 people in Henrico woke up to an odd surprise on their front lawns: old-school television sets.

Dozens of people have found old TVs on their lawn. (Source: WWBT/Gray News)

“It was a guy dressed in a jumpsuit with a TV for a head. It’s the weirdest thing. He squats down, puts the TV there and walks off. It’s really weird,” said Adrian Garner, reviewing the home security footage which caught one of the masked suspects.

“My first reaction was, ‘Did we order this?’ Not in an Amazon box, it was just kind of strange," Garner added.

And his house wasn’t the only house hit.

On Sunday morning, Henrico County police circled Bosworth Drive, picking up the old television sets from residents.

“We have a team of officers out here working together, collecting the TVs. We’re upwards of 60 TVs so far," said Lt. Matt Pecka of Henrico Police Division.

Pecka says the culprits could face charges of littering on private property or illegal dumping, but some residents recognize the absurdity in the situation.

“To me, it’s kind of funny,” said Michael Kroll. He had a set on his lawn, and originally thought perhaps his son was gathering stuff to bring to college.

He chalks up the stunt to perhaps kids being kids.

“I’m thinking it’s a senior prank, maybe senior year going in high school, or bored college kids before they go back to school trying to create a big buzz before they go back to college and say ‘Hey, look what I did.'”

Police believe it was more than one person involved in the stunt, saying that they rounded up all the TVs within an hour.

They will properly dispose of them with the county’s Solid Waste Division.

Copyright 2019 WWBT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.