There is only 21 days until it's football time in Tennessee

The Vols open the season at home against Georgia State on August, 31st. Each day WVLT will be counting down to kick off with “30 Days 30 Vols”.
Updated: Sat 4:27 PM, Aug 10, 2019

Junior kicker Brent Cimaglia continues our countdown to the Vols season opener on August 31st.

Cimaglia is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys fishing in the off-season, " I love fishing this off-season I've either been on a boat or out fishing".

The third year place kicker said there are some similarities between fishing and football, "Well when I step out on the field I don't think about anything but football, no classes, nothing and it's the same with fishing for me." Cimaglia said.

Tennessee opens the season on August 31st against
Georgia State.

 