These East Tennessee charities need your help during the COVID-19 outbreak

Charities in East Tennessee find themselves in desperate need of donations as more and more people turn to them during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are some local charities that need your help:

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee

This organization provides people in need with food and looks to end hunger in all parts of the community. Go here to donate.

Knox Area Rescue Ministries

KARM is a faith-based organization that serves many, including the homeless community. Go here to donate.

Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS)

The SCHAS is helping seniors in East Tennessee by picking up and delivering their groceries as health officials warn against older adults leaving their homes. Go here to donate.

YMCA of Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley

YMCA is still providing much-needed services during the outbreak. Go here to donate.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center

The nation is in need of blood donations now more than ever. Officials say more than 4,000 blood drives have been canceled across the country. Go here to find out where you can donate blood.

Zoo Knoxville

Knoxville's zoo has temporarily closed down, but the animals are still being cared for, and the zoo needs help to continue. Go here to help out the animals in need.

Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley

The Boys and Girls club continues to serve its community and its children. Go here to donate.

United Way of Greater Knoxville

United Way has launched its own fund to help out local nonprofits during the COVID-19 outbreak. Go here to donate.

Area animal shelters

Anderson County

Blount County

Campbell County

Cocke County

Claiborne County

Cumberland County

Grainger County

Hamblen County

Jefferson County

Knox County Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley

Loudon County

Monroe County

Roane County

Sevier County

