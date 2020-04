As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some counties in Tennessee have been showing up as hotspots in the state.

Read below for a list of total cases in Tennessee as of April 5:

1) Davidson County: 801 cases

2) Shelby County: 736 cases

3) Sumner County: 321 cases

4) Williamson County: 258 cases

5) Rutherford County: 147 cases

