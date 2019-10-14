KPD investigates strange discovery at West Town Mall

A picture of a cloth wrapped around the handle of a car door was posted to East Tennessee social media accounts on Sunday, October 13, prompting some to speculate that the marker represented targets placed by human traffickers.

The woman who posted the photo said her daughter, who works at West Town Mall, found the cloth tied to her car door handle and called mall security.

A representative with the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking told WVLT News they had not heard of or encountered any link between the practice and human trafficking.

On Monday, October 14, the Knoxville Police Department told WVLT News it was aware of the situation and that investigators were looking in to it.

KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said three specific vulnerabilities lead to a great risk of victimization and exploitation.

Erland said some of the most vulnerable victims of human trafficking are homeless people and runaways. He said they're at greater risk because they lack the support systems and familiarity of environments making them more susceptible to trafficking tactics.

"Those that have experienced past trauma, such as domestic violence, sexual assault, and social discrimination, are also vulnerable to human trafficking. Those past traumas may psychologically normalize feelings of shame or unworthiness that can make those victims predisposed to human trafficking," said Erland.

He said the many ways in which traffickers lure their victims include praying on the ideas of wealth.

"Traffickers promise a high-paying job, a loving relationship, or new and exciting opportunities and then use physical and psychological violence to control them," said the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Below are some resources for those who want to learn more or who may be in the path of trafficking:

