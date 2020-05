Get ready to hear that eerie noise that can only come from a cicada.

Cicada / Source: (Canva)

Experts say a massive amount of the noisy bugs are making their way to the skies after 17-years underground.

They believe as many as one and a half million cicadas may emerge in parts of Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The insects do not pose a threat to people. They don't bite or sting, but they could damage trees.

