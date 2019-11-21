"They're not forgotten": Ky man washes veterans' headstones

A Kentucky man works to preserve the legacy of men and women who fought for America in his own special way.

Keith Long, the owner of Long's Exterior Washing in Pike County, said he's grateful for the opportunity to do what he can to keep veterans' memories alive in Kentucky.

Long told WYMT, "They're not forgotten to me." Long pressure washes veterans' headstones for free in his community.

"I was just thankful I was grateful to be here because without these guys I wouldn't be here. I wouldn't have all these opportunities that's just been handed straight in front of me. There's just no way," said Long.

Long said he was an addict for more than 10 years, and pressure washing is how he got back on track. "Last time I got arrested it was like I'm just so tired of this. There's gotta be a better life," said Long.

A call from a community member sparked his own personal restoration.

"Somebody called me to come wash their house or something like that, and it just took off so I mean I've just not looked back," said Long.

Long said he's been clean for almost two years, and he now owns his own business.

"I just want to give back to the community that's just given so much to me," said Long. To do that, he cleans veterans' headstones at the Annie E. Young Cemetery.

"It's just nice that they're not forgotten about. That's kind of the whole reason behind it is that nobody is forgotten about," said Long.

Read more about Long's story on WYMT here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WYMT. All rights reserved.