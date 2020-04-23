Thief breaks into healthcare worker’s car for N95 masks, other coronavirus protective gear

A healthcare worker in California filed a police report after his car was broken into and his vital protective gear stolen, even as he continues to work the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officers are working to get surveillance video of the South Pasadena, California, parking area where healthcare worker David Seto's car was broken into. (Source: David Seto/Facebook/KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

David Seto is a healthcare worker for Veterans Affairs. He is on the frontlines at the hospital, which means having personal protective equipment is vital to his safety.

“We have a whole special COVID-19 screening area that’s outside the hospital in front of the emergency entrance, so we do the swabbing for all the patients with fevers and coughs and all that stuff - so, pretty high risk,” Seto said.

But while his car was parked overnight in a South Pasadena, California, garage, someone broke in and took his N95 masks and medical gloves.

“When I got to my car, basically, the window was smashed, and glass was on the ground. So, I looked in there and saw what was taken,” Seto said. “It looked like they went right for the N-95 masks and some medical gloves.”

Seto’s wife posted an alert to the Facebook group Pasadena Moms in case the thief tries to sell the equipment at a markup. She also warned others who may have similar items in their cars to hide them.

“People are strapped for cash. I totally understand it. So, all we can do is just maintain an attitude of good will and compassion,” Seto said.

Seto filed a police report. Officers are working to get surveillance video of the parking area.

