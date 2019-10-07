Thieves steal disabled Tenn. woman's RV, investigators say

Tennessee investigators said thieves stole a disabled woman's RV home.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, the victim lived in the mobile home near McCrary Road in Wilson County. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said it was stolen sometime last Thursday or Friday.

"She's been a member of our community for a long time. We just try to take care of her and see to her, make sure she's warm and fed, got a roof over her head," Freida Beazley, the victim's friend, said.

According to WTVF, the camper is a 2005 Palomino Puma. The victim is currently living on the front porch of an abandoned home as local townspeople try to figure out a way to get her shelter before the winter.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News/WTVF. All rights reserved.