Thieves steal tires off paramedic's truck at Memphis hospital

A man who spends his day saving lives at Regional One hospital in Memphis became the victim of a crime while on the job.

"I had security guard come to me in the ER advised me my truck had been vandalized," he said.

The paramedic, who did not want to be identified, works in the emergency room at the Regional Medical Center.

The paramedic said he was getting fluids for dizziness and nausea when security notified him.

According to WMC, all four tires were gone from his truck in the parking garage. He says it cost $4,000 to get new tires and other repairs because of the vandalism.

According to a security report, Memphis police were notified about the vandalism.

He says it's stressful enough working during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're on the front lines of it. It's super stressful, but it's part of my job. It's what I signed up for."

The paramedic says vandalizing medical workers vehicles makes things even worse.

"A truck is replaceable. Someone's life is not. I love my co-workers and I want to look after them as much as possible. It's just safety that concerns me."

The reason he is concerned is because he says the security cameras in the parking garage were not working. The thieves were not caught on camera.

WMC contacted the Regional Medical Center.

A spokesperson at the hospital confirmed the cameras are not working, adding security did not know about the cameras until the tire thefts. The vendor is fixing the problem.

Memphis police say thefts from vehicles is up 7% since the beginning of the year.

A witness gave a description of the suspect vehicle, a gray truck with three males inside.

If you have any information, contact Memphis Police.

