Thieves suspected of stealing church van in Strawberry Plains

The Lyons Creek Baptist Church youth group meets every Wednesday night. You can hear them singing songs of praise.

"It just gives us an outlook to come back to Christ and re-center our focus," member Collynn Hurst said.

Wednesday, November 13th, the group was without their oldest member: Roberta.

"It's called Roberta. I have no idea why," Pastor Mark Williams said while laughing. Roberta is the church's van. They used it to travel all over, including for mission trips.

"Roberta has been just about everywhere we've been," Hurst said. "We chose to make it ours. We took a lot of pride in our church van."

The week of November 11th, that relationship ended. "We came in [Tuesday] morning and it was gone." Pastor Williams said security footage shows the van was stolen by thieves around midnight Monday, September 11th.

"It took them an hour to hot wire it, so they're not practiced thieves," Pastor Williams said.

The 1997 Ford van is wrapped in lettering that spells out 'Lyons Creek Baptist Church'. The church said the thieves probably didn't get what they bargained for. The van has a broken speedometer and church members said it breaks down a lot.

It meant more to the youth group than it did in value.

"It's a material thing. It's a big deal to get something stolen, but that's part of life. That's the kind of world we live in. That's okay," Pastor Williams said.

They're all staying positive, which is what this church is all about. "The church family would be forgiving if we can find who took it."

They said if you spot the van, report it to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

