Third escaped teen captured after being on the run for nearly a week

Metro Nashville police said they captured accused murderer, Morris Marsh, 17, after he escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center with three other teens on Nov. 30.

Marsh was arrested by Juvenile Task Force members Friday night after a police chase, WTVF reported. Police said Marsh was a passenger in a 2018 Nissan Rogue with two other guys, who were also arrested.

Marsh is accused of murdering 19-year-old Charlie Easley in April.

Marsh escaped along with Decorrius Wright, 16, Brandon Caruthers, 17 and Calvin Howse, 15. Police said they were out of their cells cleaning when the guard left to break up a fight in another part of the facility. The teens then made their way onto an elevator and down to the basement where they ran up the stairs and out the front door. Wright and Howse were captured Tuesday night. Officials said only one out the four is still on the run -- Brandon Caruthers.

Caruthers was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Wright's girlfriend and Howes' friend and three family members were all taken into custody in connection to the teens' escape.

