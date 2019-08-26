'This infuriates me' says NC Rep. of KKK display outside courthouse

A North Carolina Representative expressed his frustration on Twitter after a crowd held up signs and donned KKK regalia in front of the Orange County Courthouse on Sunday.

The KKK members held signs that said "help make America great again," and identified the group as the Loyal White Knights from Pelham in northwest Caswell County.

"This infuriates me," said Representative Graig Meyer. "We must not stand down in the fight against hate and racism."

This isn’t a scene from a hundred years ago. This is right now, in front of the Hillsborough, NC Courthouse. Contemporary racism erupts in our backyard. pic.twitter.com/vO102LbLVY — Rep. Graig Meyer (@GraigMeyer) August 24, 2019

According to CBS 17, several counter-protesters also appeared at the courthouse.

Orange County Deputies said the crowd disbursed around 6:30 p.m. without incident.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.