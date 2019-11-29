"This is ineffective": KPD gives do's and don'ts for donating

Do you know how to donate? It might seem simple, but there are ways to make the process better and more efficient for those in need.

On Nov. 29, the Knoxville Police Department posted a pictured of a sidewalk littered with piles of donated clothing to its social media page.

"We know it is the holiday season and everyone wants to lend a helping hand, and we encourage that! However, this is the wrong way to donate to our homeless population," the police department said on Facebook.

"For one, this is ineffective, inefficient and fails to get these resources where they are most critically needed. Secondly, this is aggravated littering, obstructs the sidewalk and roadway and creates an undue amount of work for our service department to clean up," KPD continued.

KPD said to help in the best way possible, reach out to local nonprofits such as the Volunteer Ministry Center (865.524.3926), KARM (865-633-7676) or to the Salvation Army ((865) 525-9401).

The police department said if you need suggestions call the 211 help line. They also offered information on homelessness in Knoxville on its YouTube page, which can be viewed here.

"We want and encourage everyone to help the homeless here in Knoxville. But let's do it in the best way possible by utilizing the local nonprofits whose mission is to deliver services daily to persons experiencing homelessness here in Knoxville," KPD said.

