Thomas Rhett, wife Laura Akins drop in on UT nursing class

Country music star Thomas Rhett and his wife Laura Akins dropped in on a University of Tennessee nursing class via Zoom on Monday.

Akins graduated from UT's School of Nursing in 2012 and gave encouragement to the current students.

"I'm proud of y'all for sticking it out," Akins said. "I know this is so hard, and I'm sure there are a lot of unknowns."

Thomas Rhett, who was celebrating his birthday, thanked all the students for the work they are doing now and all the work they will do in the future. The students sang Happy Birthday to Rhett at the end of the call.

