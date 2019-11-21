Thompson-Boling Arena box office will be closed during Elton John and Zac Brown ticket sales

Officials at Thompson-Boling Arena said the box office will not be open when tickets for Elton John or Zac Brown go on sale.

Tickets for Elton John will be available to the general public starting November 22 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for Zac Brown Band go on sale the same day at 12 p.m.

ALL tickets must be purchased online or over the phone.

The same rules apply for the Zac Brown Band concert.

To purchase tickets online for Elton John click here.

To purchase tickets for Zac Brown Band here

To purchase tickets over the phone call 865-656-4444.

