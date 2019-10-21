Thompson-Boling Arena voted SEC's toughest place to play

It's tough to play against the Vols on their home turf, and no one knows that better than visiting teams.

According to The Athletic, players at SEC Media Day 2019 voted the Thompson-Boling Arena the toughest place to play.

Tennessee Basketball posted quotes from some players who voted. One, from the University of Kentucky, said, "We couldn't hear each other, couldn't hear coach, because it was that loud in there."

Another player, this one from Florida, said, "Everyone is going crazy, everyone is against you, and you gotta play your best to get a win there, for sure."

The Rupp Arena came in second, followed by the Bud Walton Arena and Auburn Arena.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.