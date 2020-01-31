Thompson-Boling Arena welcomes rodeo to town

Thompson-Boling Arena is going to have a completely different look on February 1. It will be filled with professional bull riders who are in Knoxville for the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

WVLT News welcomed one of the professional bull riders in the studio on January 31.

Sean Willingham is one of the veteran riders on the tour. He made his PBR debut in 2003 and has since qualified for 12 PBR World Finals, including the 2018 PBR World Finals.

Willingham suffered a broken neck in 2014, but the 2018 season was his comeback year.

