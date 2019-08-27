Those who post selfies are less likable?

(WVLT) -- Who doesn't or hasn't taken a selfie? Now a new study by the folks at Washington State University say those who post more selfies than posies (shots taken of you by other people) to their social media accounts tend to be more negatively viewed by others, strangers.

However, those who post more pictures of themselves, taken by others, are deemed more successful, outgoing, likable, dependable, and potentially a better good friend.

Now, we must say, the survey only consisted of interviews with fewer than 300 undergraduate students at the university. So, everyone's probably "safe" to continue to "snap" away at themselves.

Still, we want to know your thoughts on this study. Sound off in today's #YourVoice on WVLT's Facebook Page.