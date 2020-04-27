More than 50,000 people flock to California beaches amid pandemic

Lifeguards in Huntington and Newport Beach told CBS Los Angeles that more than 50,000 people visited their beaches Friday and more were expected over the weekend as temperatures got up into the 90s.

"It's hot out, and we're seeing the crowds increase, doubling every day," said Newport Beach Lifeguard Battalion Chief Brian O'Rourke. "Yesterday, we had about 20,000 people. Today, I would expect almost double that."

CBS LA reports that Orange County is the only county in the area with open beaches. All counties north and south of Orange County closed their public beaches and parks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Lifeguards and law enforcement are present at the beaches to make sure people are keeping their distance. Lifeguards in Huntington and Newport told CBS LA that most people have maintained their distance and are spread out along the sand.

