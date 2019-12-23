Thousands of magic wand toys recalled due to choking hazard

About 58,000 Toysmith brand light-up magic wands are being recalled because they pose choking and ingestion hazards to young children.

The United States Consumer Product safety commission put out an alert to warn consumers that Toysmith received one report of a child swallowing a battery removed from one of the wands because its battery cover detached and exposed the button-cell batteries.

The 58,000 recalled wands sold at Carter’s stores and various toy, grocery, hobby, and gift retailers nationwide from June 2018 through October 2019 are expected to have the same issue that can lead to the battery cover detaching.

The recalled wands have a manufacturing date code printed in white on the bottom portion of the wand. Only magic wands with date codes between March 2018 (3/18/373) and June 2019 (6/19/373) are included in the recall. The UPC code 085761220034 and can be found on the hangtag.

Toysmith can be contacted by calling 800-356-0474.

