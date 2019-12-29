Three hospitalized after serious crash on I-40 West

Knoxville police said multiple people were hospitalized after a serious crash on Interstate 40 West.

Police said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near the West Hills exit. KPD officers said the crash involved a semi-truck and a car.

Officers said the three victims were taken to a local hospital. The victims' conditions are unknown at this time.

I-40 West was completely shut down following the crash, authorities said. Officials with Tennessee Highway Patrol said traffic was diverted. THP said the roads have been reopened.

THP and KPD are investigating the crash.

