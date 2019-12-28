Three Alabama High School students killed in Christmas accident

A Christmas night car crash took the lives of three Alabama High School students and injured two of their classmates.

The single-vehicle accident happened when the car they were traveling in ran off Westville Avenue and crashed into a wooded area.

The three girls in the front seat died. The other two girls suffered serious injuries and one has been taken to a Birmingham hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

The three fatalities have been identified as Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain and Addyson Martin, all reportedly sophomores or juniors.

Several miles southeast of Geneva, at least one person died in another Christmas Day car crash. That accident happened along Florida Highway 79 near Esto.

This is not the first time tragedy has stricken Geneva schools this year. In September, six-year-old Mulkey Elementary student Christa Screws was accidentally shot.

(This story updated to reflect first name spellings of Ms.Fain and Ms. Martin.)

