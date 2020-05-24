Alabama authorities searching for multiple escaped inmates

According to Alabama authorities, three Tuscaloosa County inmates escaped from jail.

According to CBS affiliate, WDEF reported law enforcement agencies are looking for Richard Brandon Lancaster, Seth Schuyler Williams, and Cameron Keith Newell.

Lancaster is being held in jail for charges including Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Fugitive Warrant, Attempting to Elude, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (METH).

Williams is described as being 6'1 tall weighing around 185 pounds. He was being held in jail for Burglary First Degree, Robbery Second Degree, Promoting Prison Contraband. Certain Person Forbidden to Possess Pistol, and Possession with Intent to Distribute.

Newell is described as a 5'10 male weighing about 185 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these inmates, call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.

