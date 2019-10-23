Three people arressted on drug charges in Blount County

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff's Office said three people were arrested after a search warrant was issued at a home in Rockford Wednesday.

According to reports, Michael Don Koella, 43, was arrested and charged with maintaining a home where drugs are used or sold. Koella was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and is being held on a $55,000 bond.

Investigators said Alyssa Lashae Ridings, 30, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and failure to appear in court on a prior charge. Ridings is being held on a $50,000 bond on the drug charge and without bond on the charge of failure to appear in court.

Maria Luisa Cutler, 47, was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance and violation of probation on a previous felony charge, according to BCSO. Cutler is being held on a $45,000 bond on the drug charge and without bond on the violation of probation.

Members of the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force issued a search warrant at Koella's home on Old Knoxville Highway after an ongoing investigation. Investigators said, during the search, they located nearly 2.5 grams of heroin, miscellaneous pills and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.