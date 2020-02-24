Three arrested after drugs found in Powell traffic stop

Three people were arrested after court documents show a Powell traffic stop led to drugs being found inside a vehicle.

Dillon Lee Rittenberry, Julie Elizabeth Reynolds, and Stephen Tanner Russell face drug charges after records show a deputy reportedly observed a red pickup driving erratically.

According to records, the truck was swerving across the yellow line after pulling out of a driveway on West Copeland Road. When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, it reportedly continued for two miles while the deputy witnessed the occupants scrambling around the cabin, appearing to attempt to hide items. The vehicle came to a stop after being blocked by a gate on Silver Mine Way.

Records show a search of the vehicle revealed five syringes, 12 bottle caps, a scale, 12 baggies, a glass pipe, five tourniquets, 50 filters, a white substance believed to be heroin, 10 crushed Xanax and crystal meth.

The report shows that Russell had a green powder inside his mouth, which he claimed to be two Xanax pills that he ate.

All three were taken into custody. Rittenberry faces additional charges of evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

