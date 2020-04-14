Three bear cubs rescued off Virginia highway after mother bear killed

The three little bear cubs were rescued in Virginia after their mother was struck and killed off of Interstate 64 in Rockbridge County.

Virginia State Police told WDBJ that Saturday a trucker hit the mother bear, but her three cubs escaped the scene and climbed into a tree to hide.

3 orphaned bear cubs are safe & enjoying an #Easter feast at @WCVtweets tonight thx to the efforts of #VSP #Trooper Nathan Combs, @BARCElectric & Jimmy Southers Auto Towing & Repairs. They were rescued this AM from a tree off I64 in #Rockingham Co. #Virginia. pic.twitter.com/Us96HEBBIe — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) April 12, 2020

With help from BARC Electric, officials were able to get the bears down using a bucket truck.

WDBJ reported that the cubs were transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where they joined five other cubs.

The center said they will be returned to the wild next spring.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WDBJ7. All rights reserved.