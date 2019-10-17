Three big cases in Knox County Court

Three big cases were set for Knox County Court Thursday morning.

A judge will see a woman accused of tampering with evidence in the death of her 5-year-old daughter.

Three people accused in relation to a mummified body found in a North Knoxville shed.

And the woman accused of starting a fire at a West Knoxville apartment complex.

WVLT News will bring you live to the courtroom as new information unfolds.

