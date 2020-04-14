Three candidates announce campaigns to represent Northwest Knoxville and Knox County

Three people announced plans to campaign for a chance to represent Tennessee's District 18 in the State House of Representatives.

Eddie Mannis and Gina Oster will compete for the Republican nomination in the primary.

Virginia Couch will run unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

All three released announcements stating their intentions in March and early April.

In a statement released on Facebook, Mannis said, " I have struggled for many days as to the appropriate timing to make this announcement. There are many other priorities that need to have our focus and we will campaign after our neighbors and friends have time to heal and move on past this COVID-19 crisis.

For now, all I will say is that I’m running for the Republican nomination for State Representative from West and Northwest Knoxville and Knox County, District 18, to give this rapidly growing area a strong voice in Nashville as we face some very serious issues before us. The next legislative session will face the aftermath of the coronavirus on our society. We will also be addressing the impact it will have on the economy and our people throughout this state.

As a business owner, I have faced many tough situations throughout my 35 years. If elected, it will be my goal to make sure the recovery is as fast and as thorough as it can be, with the least impact on our community.

In the meantime, please know that I’m praying for you, your friends and your family and urge you all to stay safe.

If I can help you in any way, please send me an email to Eddie@eddiemannis.com."

Gina Oster released a video announcement on Facebook:

Virginia Couch released an announcement on March 11:

“I believe success depends on opportunity,” Couch said. “And I will fight for all Tennesseans to have the opportunity to receive a quality public education, the opportunity to have access to quality, affordable healthcare, and the opportunity to improve their economic condition and achieve financial security. Our governor and legislative majority in Nashville are actively working to block access to these opportunities for many Tennesseans,” Couch added. “I won’t sit back and watch any longer. I’m going to do something about it.”

Couch is an attorney with The Trust Company of Tennessee, and is also the founder and co-owner of Barkside Lodge, a dog boarding, daycare, swimming, and grooming center in Lenoir City. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Business

Administration and from the University of Tennessee College of Law where she earned her law degree with a Business Transactions Concentration. Since 2009, she has also served as Adjunct Faculty for the University of Tennessee College of Law teaching contract drafting.

She said her law and small business background will suit her well as a State House Representative. “As a business lawyer and a small business owner I have learned two important skills missing in

many legislators: how to listen and how to work as part of a team.” Couch said. “I’m excited for the chance to bring my experience to the Capitol.” Couch, a 32-year resident of Knoxville, currently lives in the Seven Springs community with her partner, Brian Blind. Find out more about her campaign at votevirginiacouch.com.

District 18 covers parts of Northwest Knoxville and Knox County and is currently represented by Martin Daniel (R).

The primary election is set for Thursday August, 6, 2020.

