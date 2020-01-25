Three charged in series of structure fires spanning two counties

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said three men were arrested on arson charges.

Investigators identified the suspects connected to a series of abandoned structure fires in Houston County that have occurred since early December.

Alexander Hernandez, 26, Michael Tarvis, 24 and Andrew Alexander, 19 were identified as the individuals responsible for the fires in Houston County and a separate structure fire in Dickson County.

TBI officials said Hernandez was charged with five counts of arson, Travis was charged with four counts of Arson and Alexander was charged with five counts of arson. Officials said Hernandez and Travis were booked into the Houston County Jail. Alexander was booked into the Dickson County Jail.

