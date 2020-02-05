Three charged in theft of $30,00 from Tennessee 4-H program

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said three people were charged after reportedly stealing from a youth clay target program.

In Dec. 2015, TBI agents began investigating the theft of nearly $30,000 over several years from the Monroe County 4-H Scholastic Clay Target Program.

Investigators said they discovered information leading to the arrest Mary Ellen Sellin, 60, Timothy Sellin, 58 and Tony Millsaps, 71.

According to TBI, Mary Sellin Ellen Sellin handled funds for the organization, while Timothy Sellin and Millsaps served as coaches for the program.

In Nov. 2019, the Monroe County Grand Jury returned indictments and charged each suspect with one count of theft over $10,000. On Monday, the Sellins turned themselves in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department. The Sellins were booked into the jail and released after posting $15,000 bond each.

According to officials, Millsaps turned himself in on Tuesday and was released after posting $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.