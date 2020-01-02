Three charged in child neglect after police find home reeking of feces

Three adults have been charged with child neglect after Sevierville Police Department responded to a call on Dec. 28, 2019 for a domestic dispute between siblings.

According to a report, siblings, Caitlyn Astrofsky, 23, Corey Astrofsky, 30, had been arguing over a child who soiled them self and Corey wanting the child to 'wear a plastic bag,' instead of pants.

Caitlyn told officers she lived at the home with Corey and their 68-year-old grandmother Diane Roberts.

When officers arrived to the residence to de-escalate the situation and escort Corey from the property, they noticed an 'odor of feces' coming from the siblings and a foul smell of urine and feces within the home.

Police were given access to enter the home where they found unsanitary living conditions such as dirt and grime accumulating against appliances, feces and urine observed throughout the hallway and a non-functional bathroom with mold and feces.

Observing the unsanitary conditions led police to determine the conditions to be detrimental to the health and welfare of the residents.

According to a report, four children were present in the residence at the time and were placed in the care of Department of Child Services before being released to other family members while the adults were placed under arrest.

All three adults are charged with four counts of child neglect.

