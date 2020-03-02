Three children, grandmother dead in Louisiana house fire

Three young children and one adult are dead after a Lousiana house fire.

The victims were identified as Verlana Cooper, 48, Jadyn Cooper, 7, Brooklyn Cooper, 4, and Drya Reign Russaw, 4 months.

According to Special Projects Coordinator, Jim Smilie, the woman was the grandmother of the children.

The fire started around midnight Sunday at a home on Wainwright Street in Alexandria. Neighbors said many gathered outside waiting to see if everyone made it out safely.

“I got home a little after 12 last night and the road was blocked off tons of police, fire trucks, and power trucks,” Izzy Hunt, a neighbor said.

"They were the sweetest little girls you could ever meet,” Jessica Cooper, the girls’ aunt cried. “They used to fight like cats and dogs over who could do what the best, but they were perfect, they were perfect.”

As the family mourns the loss of their loved ones, they asked for one thing:

"We need prayers."

Which is what some people are already doing.

Throughout the day stuffed toys, cards, and flowers were left in front of the home, a couple of people even prayed in front of the house.

Neighbor, Izzy Hunt, said she will always remember waving at the girls as they played outside. She left a note along with a stuffed flamingo that read, “To the sweet girls, I will miss waving at y'all every day. May God be with each of you.”

Officials said they were waiting on autopsy results, which are scheduled to be conducted Monday, as well as other lab tests before an official determination as to the cause for the fire can be made. Those tests typically take a couple of days to complete. The determination of an official cause is not expected until later this week.

Alexandria Fire Chief Larry King noted the house did not have working smoke detectors. He reminds residents that the City of Alexandria will provide and install smoke detectors to residents in the city limits free of charge. For more information about getting a smoke detector, please call the Fire Prevention Department at 318-441-6607.

